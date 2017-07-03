Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Fourth Of July BBQ Favors | Red, White And Blue Treats For July 4

Appeals Court Rules With Jimmy John’s Franchise On Firing

July 3, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Jimmy John's

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court says a company that owns 10 Jimmy John’s sandwich shops in the Twin Cities was within its rights to fire six union workers who circulated posters critical of the company’s sick-leave policy.

The full 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday reversed a three-judge appeals panel’s decision that had affirmed a National Labor Relations Board ruling in favor of the workers, who were part of a unionization drive by the Industrial Workers of the World.

The posters protested the company’s policy against workers calling in sick without finding replacements to take their shifts, and accused the company of putting the health of its customers at risk.

The appeals court concluded that the poster attack was “so disloyal” that it wasn’t protected by federal labor law.

