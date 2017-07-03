Officials Warn MN Fireworks Rules Apply Even When Purchased In Wis.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With the Fourth of July just days away, people are racing across the border to Wisconsin to scoop up fireworks to celebrate with.

The holiday means a boom in business for many shops that sell fountains, sparklers and everything in between.

Yet, when it comes to bringing the fireworks back, there are a few rules consumers need to remember. Simply put, if it flies or bangs, it isn’t permitted in the state of Minnesota.

But, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate and have a fun Fourth of July.

Fireworks Direct is a family-owned shop just across the Minnesota border in Hammond, Wis.

Because the majority of their business is split between the two states, the manager there set up a “Safe and Sane” area towards the front of the store where only fireworks that are legal in Minnesota are displayed.

“All this stuff in these bins here is legal in Minnesota. We also have a large fountain area,” David Clennon, of Fireworks Direct, said. “We try to inform people that. When they come in, ‘This is what’s legal in Minnesota. This is not what’s legal in Minnesota.’ So, they’re choosing if they want to break the law or be legal.”

According to the State Fire Marshall, 77 people were injured last year in Minnesota by fireworks.

Those at Fireworks Direct want to remind customers to always follow directions when it comes to fireworks and to avoid lighting them off when intoxicated.

Of course, people can always leave the fireworks show up to the experts. There are lots of professional fireworks displays all over the Twin Cities Monday and Tuesday.

For a full list of fireworks displays, click here.