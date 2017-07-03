Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Fourth Of July BBQ Favors | Red, White And Blue Treats For July 4

Wild Re-Signs D Mike Reilly To 2-Year Contract

July 3, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Mike Reilly, Minnesota Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild announced Monday they have re-signed defenseman Mike Reilly to a two-year contract.

Reilly was a restricted free agent, and the contract is valued at $1.45 million. Reilly will earn $675,000 this season. At 23 years old, he scored one goal and had two penalty minutes in 17 games with the Wild last season.

Reilly played in 57 games with the Iowa Wild last year, scoring five goals and adding 25 assists for 30 points. He also played in 29 games with the Wild in the 2015-16 season, scoring one goal and adding six assists.

He signed with the Wild as a free agent back on July 1, 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch