Wild Re-Signs D Mike Reilly To 2-Year Contract

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild announced Monday they have re-signed defenseman Mike Reilly to a two-year contract.
Reilly was a restricted free agent, and the contract is valued at $1.45 million. Reilly will earn $675,000 this season. At 23 years old, he scored one goal and had two penalty minutes in 17 games with the Wild last season.
Reilly played in 57 games with the Iowa Wild last year, scoring five goals and adding 25 assists for 30 points. He also played in 29 games with the Wild in the 2015-16 season, scoring one goal and adding six assists.
He signed with the Wild as a free agent back on July 1, 2015.