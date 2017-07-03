Charges: Man Allegedly Stabbed Roommate 29 Times With 2 Knives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man faces a murder charge for allegedly stabbing his roommate nearly 30 times during an argument.

Forty-seven-year-old David Lee Hall is charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of a man on the 1900 block of Newton Avenue North just after midnight Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a stabbing in that area at 12:22 a.m. At the scene, officers found a deceased man in the street with multiple stab wounds.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Billy Nunley.

Hall exited a home on that block, bleeding and telling police he was stabbed.

Nunley and Hall were living in a home on the 1900 block of Newton, and the night of the stabbing, Hall allegedly tried to evict Nunley.

While Nunley was packing his bags, the complaint states, Hall saw a knife in his back pocket. Hall told police he grabbed a kitchen knife, and then Nunley lunged at him.

Hall also said the confrontation continued into the yard after Nunley dropped his knife and Hall picked it up. Hall fell to the ground, he said, and Nunley fell on top of him. This was when Hall stabbed Nunley with both knives, according to the criminal complaint.

Nunley had 29 stab wounds, but Hall told police he only stabbed him six times.

A trail of blood led officers to believe Nunley was stabbed in the yard and dragged to the street, where they found him.

Witnesses told police Hall was intoxicated and hostile to several neighbors that night.

Hall is in custody.