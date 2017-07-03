Charges: 3 Children Witnessed Robbinsdale Fatal Shooting, Suspect At Large

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Robbinsdale man is still at large and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that three children witnessed, prosecutors say.
Taylor Zittie, 32, is charged with second degree murder in the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, officers first responded to the incident on June 19 just after midnight. Police found a man shot dead inside his parked car on 42nd Avenue North in Robbinsdale. In interviewing witnesses, officers learned Zittie was at the location just before shots rang out, and that he was dating someone at a nearby house and often became intensely jealous.
Later, other neighbors told officers three children witnessed the shooting. In the criminal complaint, police say the children “had clearly been coached not to say anything.” Later, officers say an 8-year-old girl started to open up about what happened.
She told investigators Zittie had come over “to get drunk” and was being “mean.” She saw him shouting to the victim in the parked car nearby, then went to his own car and got a gun. She said she saw him go to the victim’s car and shoot him in the head. An anonymous tip from another witness later backed up the girl’s account of what happened.
Police say Zittie is still at large and considered an extreme danger to the witnesses in the case. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police.