Dozier Pulled From Lineup Late With Tight Back

July 3, 2017 7:57 PM
Filed Under: Brian Dozier, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier was removed from the starting lineup about an hour before the Twins’ game against Los Angeles due to lower back tightness.

The team lists Dozier as day to day.

Dozier is hitting .248 this season with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs. Both are second-best on the team behind All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano, who has 20 home runs and 58 RBIs.

First baseman Joe Mauer led off Monday for the second time this season and Eduardo Escobar played second.

