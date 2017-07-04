Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Creating July 4 Cocktails  | Booming Businesses This Fourth Of July

1 Killed, 2 Hurt In Northern Iowa Rollover

July 4, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in northern Iowa.

The Winneshiek County sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Justin Vincek died at the scene of the crash around 4:20 p.m. Sunday on a county road.

Authorities say 24-year-old Casey Buxengard was driving a sports utility vehicle east at a high rate of speed when he lost control and entered the north ditch. The vehicle rolled several times across a field, coming to rest on its side. Buxengard and Vincek were ejected.

Another passenger, 26-year-old Lindsey Buxengard, was able to crawl out of the SUV after the crash. Lindsey and Casey Buxengard were taken to a hospital.

All of the victims were from Spring Grove, Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch