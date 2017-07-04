4 Things To Know: Independence Day Picnic, Fourth Of July Hot Dog Eating Contest & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest on Coney Island in New Yok to the annual Red, White and Boom! celebration in Minneapolis, here is a look at the top four stories from Fourth of July 2017.

Fourth Of July Around The U.S.A

President Donald Trump celebrates Independence Day hosting a White House picnic for military families.

Boston has one of 14 original copies of the Declaration of Independence on display at a museum.

And more than 15,000 new citizens will be sworn-in during more than 65 naturalization ceremonies across the country.

Coney Island Hosts Annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest is Tuesday.

They held the weigh-in ceremony Monday.

Back to defend his title of 73 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes was champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, who tipped the scales at 221 pounds.

Red, White And Boom Hosts Hot Dog Eating Contest In Mpls.

There is also a hot dog eating contest in Minnesota Tuesday. It’s at The Depot Tavern at 11 a.m.

Minneapolis, just like many communities across Minnesota, has a day filled with fun this Fourth of July.

Red, White and Boom! includes fun runs in the morning, live music and family activities from 6 to 10 p.m. and a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

It’s all happening along the downtown riverfront.

Where To Watch Fireworks

Still unsure of where to watch fireworks?

Check out our comprehensive list of dozens of communities celebrating Fourth of July Tuesday,

There’s also details about other events happening in those communities as well.