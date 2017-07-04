Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Creating July 4 Cocktails  | Booming Businesses This Fourth Of July

Don’t Forget Your Pets On The Fourth Of July

July 4, 2017 3:11 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Fourth of July is the No. 1 day of the year where animals go missing or get hurt.

Veterinarians says pet owners should be prepared on Independence Day, as the holiday can be unpredictable.

Loud booms from fireworks can scare pets, causing them to try to run away.

Experts recommend that owners puts a collar on their pets with an ID tag, or, better still, get them a microchip.

Veterinarians also say it’s important for pet owners to know if their pet has anxiety.

Those who do lose their pets amid the revelry are encouraged to contact local animal control and surrounding shelters.

