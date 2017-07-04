What Do Americans Buy For Fourth Of July?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Many Americans will celebrate the nation’s birthday in some way this Fourth of July.
So, what exactly are people doing and buying for the holiday?
According to a survey from WalletHub.com, close to 30 percent plan to buy more patriotic gear.
They’re also buying fireworks. The survey said people will spend more than$ 800-million on them this weekend.
Liquor sales ales are also high. WalletHub said Fourth of July is America’s number one beer-drinking holiday.
Now, what do Americans do to celebrate?
Sixty-five percent of people plan to go to a picnic, which means plenty of food. People spend more than $7-billion for food on July 4.
One of the most popular items? Hot dogs. WalletHub said people will eat 150 million of them Tuesday.