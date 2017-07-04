Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Creating July 4 Cocktails  | Booming Businesses This Fourth Of July

What Do Americans Buy For Fourth Of July?

July 4, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: Fourth Of July

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Many Americans will celebrate the nation’s birthday in some way this Fourth of July.

So, what exactly are people doing and buying for the holiday?

According to a survey from WalletHub.com, close to 30 percent plan to buy more patriotic gear.

They’re also buying fireworks. The survey said people will spend more than$ 800-million on them this weekend.

Liquor sales ales are also high. WalletHub said Fourth of July is America’s number one beer-drinking holiday.

Now, what do Americans do to celebrate?

Sixty-five percent of people plan to go to a picnic, which means plenty of food. People spend more than $7-billion for food on July 4.

One of the most popular items? Hot dogs. WalletHub said people will eat 150 million of them Tuesday.

