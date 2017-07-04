2 Hospitalized After Motorcycle Strikes Pedestrian

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men have been hospitalized after a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian Monday evening in St. Paul Park.
According to the St. Paul Park Police Department, just after 9:30 p.m. officers received a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on the 1300 block of Summit Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found a 63-year-old man unconscious, but breathing. The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, suffered road rash and minor contusions.
Both men were taken to the hospital.
Witnesses told police the 63-year-old was out for a walk when the motorcyclist crossed lanes of traffic and struck him. The others walking with him were unharmed.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.