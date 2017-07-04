‘Red, White & Boom’ Coordinator Teases ‘Big Surprise’ For Fireworks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The biggest event of the year in one Twin Cities park is underway Tuesday evening, and things are about to get loud.

Crews worked all day setting up thousands of fireworks for the Red White and Boom display that will light up the sky over Minneapolis at 10:00 p.m. It’s an annual event in the city.

The Minneapolis Park Board says this year will be grander than ever before, and crowds are ready

Preparations for the fireworks display begin a year in advance.

“What the crowd likes, the reaction from the crowd,” Robin Smothers of the Minneapolis Park Board said. “The ‘ooohs’ and the ‘ahhs’ and the ‘ooos.’ So that really drives them for the following year.”

She’s talking about the choreographers and pyro-techs who are busy prepping and arranging for thousands of fireworks to ignite in a one-of-a-kind show.

“More fireworks than ever, bigger, louder, higher, we’re really excited for folks to come down and join us,” Smothers said.

Some joined early, securing their seats before lunch.

They wouldn’t let the media too close to the fireworks preparations this year because the show is a secret. Coordinators say the show will be brighter than ever before and louder with special whistling effects and a mysterious surprise.

“I was told to look for a big surprise,” Smothers said. “I’m not at liberty to say, but it’s going to be spectacular.”

It’s just a 15-minute show, but the memories will last much longer. There is a safety element in the planning — the six techs lighting the fireworks are licensed professionals. The fire department is also standing close by, and the Hennepin County Dive team will also be standing guard.