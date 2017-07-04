Some Traffic Relief Finally Expected In Downtown Minneapolis

July 4, 2017 10:00 PM By Nina Moini
Filed Under: MnDOT, Nina Moini

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People heading back to work Wednesday will see some construction relief in downtown Minneapolis.

Several projects at once made for double and triple typical commute times for drivers last week.

The light rail is back open at stations between U.S. Bank stadium and Target Field. Also, Hennepin Avenue between Fifth and Third streets are open, so traffic is no longer being diverted to Second and Marquette avenues.

But many construction projects in and around downtown continue. Lane closures in the Lowry Tunnel will remain in effect through the month of August.

Even the City of Minneapolis acknowledged traffic has been difficult to navigate than usual, lately. In a tweet, the city promised to try to reduce unnecessary construction and increase traffic control staffing.

For a real-time look at a commute, call 511 or check out the live map on MnDOT’s website.

More from Nina Moini
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch