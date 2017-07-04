Some Traffic Relief Finally Expected In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People heading back to work Wednesday will see some construction relief in downtown Minneapolis.
Several projects at once made for double and triple typical commute times for drivers last week.
The light rail is back open at stations between U.S. Bank stadium and Target Field. Also, Hennepin Avenue between Fifth and Third streets are open, so traffic is no longer being diverted to Second and Marquette avenues.
But many construction projects in and around downtown continue. Lane closures in the Lowry Tunnel will remain in effect through the month of August.
Even the City of Minneapolis acknowledged traffic has been difficult to navigate than usual, lately. In a tweet, the city promised to try to reduce unnecessary construction and increase traffic control staffing.
For a real-time look at a commute, call 511 or check out the live map on MnDOT’s website.