Consultant Seeks To Shift St. Paul Elections To Even Years

July 5, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A financial consultant wants to shift St. Paul’s city council and mayoral elections from odd years to even years.

The Pioneer Press reports that as of mid-June, Peter Butler said he had gathered the 7,011 signatures from registered St. Paul voters he’ll need to get his proposed city charter amendment on the November ballot. Ramsey County elections officials will check each signature against the voter rolls and determine whether he’s reached the threshold.

The goal is to shift council and mayoral elections so they coincide with gubernatorial and presidential elections, when turnout is greater.

Butler noted that in November 2015, turnout for the St. Paul council elections fell below 28,000 voters. That was the lowest showing in decades, even with all seven council seats on the ballot.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch