Sheriff To Motorists: Don’t Stop And Take Selfies With Dead Bears

July 5, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Bears, Black Bears, Chisago County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Don’t stop and take selfies with dead bears on the side of the road – or try to perform CPR on them.

That was the message the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office told motorists on the Fourth of July.

The safety reminder appears to have been necessary Tuesday after a dead black bear was lying on Highway 8, and the department received multiple calls of cars stopping along the side of the road to take pictures with the carcass.

Police went on to advise that it’s “Minnesota 101” not to attempt CPR on a bear.

