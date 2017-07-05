Sheriff To Motorists: Don’t Stop And Take Selfies With Dead Bears

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Don’t stop and take selfies with dead bears on the side of the road – or try to perform CPR on them.
That was the message the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office told motorists on the Fourth of July.
The safety reminder appears to have been necessary Tuesday after a dead black bear was lying on Highway 8, and the department received multiple calls of cars stopping along the side of the road to take pictures with the carcass.
Police went on to advise that it’s “Minnesota 101” not to attempt CPR on a bear.
Don’t stop to take a selfie with the dead bear on Hwy 8/CR-26. Multiple calls received of people stopping to take pics. MNDOT enrt.
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) July 4, 2017
That’s 102. Minnesota 101 is to not do CPR on the bear…or the deer. #yesthathashappened https://t.co/sOenjIAET5
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) July 4, 2017
The unfortunate bear that was the cause of the #bearselfie https://t.co/9fCPlIlztC
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) July 5, 2017
The hashtag isn’t trending yet. #bearselfie
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) July 4, 2017