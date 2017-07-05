Mille Lacs Lake Shutting Down Walleye Fishing For 3 Weeks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake is about to close for three weeks as fisheries managers try to revive its walleye population.

With a ban on night fishing already in place, walleye fishing on the lake effectively closes at 10:01 p.m. Thursday, and reopens at 6:01 a.m. Friday, July 28.

The closure, first announced in March, is meant to prevent walleyes from dying after being caught and released, a tendency called hooking mortality, which increases as the water warms.

Fishing on Mille Lacs for all other species, including bass, remains open. It was recently named the No. 1 lake for bass fishing in the nation by Bassmaster.

But only artificial lures are allowed, except for anglers targeting northern pike or muskies, who can use sucker minnows longer than 8 inches.

