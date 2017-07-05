Contractors, Insurance Companies Using Drones To Inspect Storm Damage

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Some contractors and insurance companies are using drones to inspect homes for damage after storms.

Stinson Services owner Ryan Stinson said he began using his drone this summer.

“The less time you can spending walking on a roof the longer it is going to last,” Stinson said.

Instead of a person walking around a roof, Stinson uses the drone to record the area and reviews the footage.

On Wednesday, Stinson examined a roof for Bloomington couple Lee and Linda Rasmussen.

The Rasmussen’s were concerned they may have damage to their $30,000 cedar roof after a bad June hail storm. Hundreds of people’s homes suffered damage in the June 11 hail storm.

Insurers are still totaling damages, but it’s already approaching $1 billion in losses, the third costliest storm in state history.

“If you ignore the hail storm you’re going to end up paying yourself,” Lee Rasmussen said.

With insurance claims still pouring in from the storm, the Rasmussen’s wanted to make sure they don’t need to file a claim unless it is completely necessary, so they called Stinson.

Typically, Stinson said hail that is ¾ inch and bigger is a size likely to cause some damage to a home and roof.

Stinson said getting an assessment with the drone typically costs less than $300 for homes and businesses.