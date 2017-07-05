Judge In Yanez Trial Lends His Support To Jurors

July 5, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: Jeronimo Yanez, Philando Castile

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — The judge who presided over the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer acquitted in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile tells jurors that he supports them despite public criticism.

Judge William Leary III says in a letter to jurors he’s not providing his own opinion of Jeronimo Yanez‘s actions, but that their verdict was supported by a fair interpretation of the evidence and the law.

Yanez fatally shot Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights in July 2016. In November, he was charged with second-degree manslaughter and dangerous discharge of a firearm.

In mid-June, a jury found Yanez not guilty of any charges in relation to the shooting.

The verdict was followed by several days of protests.

