Thursday Marks 1 Year Since Philando Castile Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A memorial service and a candlelight vigil are planned for Thursday night to honor the life of Philando Castile one year after he was killed.
Castile was shot and killed by former St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights on July 6, 2016. The shooting made national headlines after his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, live-streamed the aftermath on Facebook.
Yanez was acquitted of second degree manslaughter and weapons charged last month. The not-guilty verdict prompted protests that shut down the Interstate and delayed the Pride Parade in Minneapolis.
The Thursday night Celebration of Life anniversary will take place at Gibbs Farm from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Following the event, there will be a candlelight vigil at the Peace Garden off of Larpenteur Avenue.