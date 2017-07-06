4 Things To Know: Anniversary Of Castile’s Death, Scalise Readmitted To ICU & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the G20 Summit in Germany to the one year mark since the death of Philando Castile, here is a look at the top four stories from July 6, 2017.

World Leaders Meet At G20 Summit

President Donald Trump is in Poland meeting with his counterpart and delivering a keynote address.

He’s also answering questions about what the U.S. is prepared to do about North Korea’s first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The President’s next stop is the G20 summit in Germany where he’s expected to meet with China’s president.

Community Recognizes 1 Year Since Death Of Castile

Thursday marks one year since the death of Philando Castile.

St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Castile during a traffic stop. Last month, a jury found Yanez not guilty of manslaughter.

A celebration of Castile’s life will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Falcon Heights.

Rep. Steve Scalise Readmitted To ICU

Hospital officials in Washington D.C. re-admitted Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise to the ICU Wednesday night. They say there are new concerns for infection.

Scalise and four others were injured last month when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

As of Wednesday night, Scalise was in serious condition.

SpaceX Successfully Launches Satellite

Third time’s the charm for the SpaceX.

The private company successfully launched a communication satellite from the Kennedy Space Center. That’s after two aborted launch attempts.

Vice President Mike Pence is set to tour the launch pad Thursday when he visits the space center.