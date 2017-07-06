DNR Planning To Modernize License Program By 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Department of Natural Resources is planning to modernize its electronic hunting and fishing license system with the goal of making it “better and more efficient” for the millions of outdoor enthusiasts who use it annually.
In a new release Thursday, the DNR says the new system is slated to roll out in the spring of 2020. Officials say it will be designed to make it easier for customers to purchase tags and licenses online, as well as record harvests on electronic devices.
It’ll also save the DNR money, around $1.5 million a year, said DNR licensing program director Steve Michaels, in the release.
The DNR’s current contract with its license market vendor expires in 2020. As such, the agency has been seeking proposals from contractors to bid on a project to build a new, modernized system.
“The new system won’t go into effect for more than two years but we have to begin work now to allow enough time to choose a vendor, design and implement the system, and communicate with customers and license sales agents,” Michaels said.
The DNR says it sells about 1.5 million fishing licenses and 580,000 hunting and trapping licenses a year.