Help Sought Finding Duluth Teen Who Went Missing Over The Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Duluth police are asking the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.
The Duluth Police Department says Leah Buehring, of Duluth, was last seen Saturday in the area of 4000 West 9th Street and has not been heard from since.
Buehring is described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and having hazel-colored eyes. Police say she may be using the name Angel Faith James, and could be wearing a brace on her right knee.
Buehring is believed to be in the Duluth/Superior area, and police say she could be in need of medical care.
Anyone with information on Buehring’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Duluth police at 218-625-3581.