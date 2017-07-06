Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Car In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is dead and another is in custody after a car crashed into a pedestrian in St. Paul early Monday morning.
Thirty-eight-year-old Jeremy Michael Ranft, of Savage, has been arrested on charges of a traffic accident involving a personal injury.
According to the St. Pau Police Department, just after 2 a.m. officers received a call of an accident in the area of Larpenteur Avenue East and Wanda Street.
Upon arrival, officers learned the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, driven by Ranft, while walking down the street.
The pedestrian later died from injuries suffered in the crash. Their identity has not yet been released.
Ranft has been arrested and is awaiting formal charges.