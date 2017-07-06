Gov. Urges Officer Training Fund To Be Named After Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the anniversary of Philando Castile’s death, Gov. Mark Dayton is recommending a new law enforcement training fund be named after him.

On this day in 2016, Castile was pulled over in Falcon Heights by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who ended up shooting and killing Castile.

The story made national headlines as Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, live-streamed the aftermath on Facebook.

On Thursday, Dayton reported that $12 million would be invested in law enforcement training throughout Minnesota for officers working with “diverse communities.”

“Philando Castile’s life was tragically cut short one year ago today,” Dayton said in a statement. “I believe it is imperative that the leaders in our state’s ever-more-diverse communities and in their law enforcement organizations commit — or recommit — themselves to making changes that will lead toward better relationships among law enforcement officers and members of those communities.”

Dayton addressed the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, who will oversee the fund. The $12 million investments passed with bipartisan support during the 2017 legislative season.

The naming of the fund still needs to be approved by the POST Board. Castile’s uncle, Clarence Castile, was also appointed to be a public member of the board Thursday morning.

"We need this extra training for our police officers because at the end of the day, everyone wants to go home." @WCCO #PhilandoCastile pic.twitter.com/0T8x8sOSWH — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) July 6, 2017

Yanez pulled Philando Castile over for a broken tail light. He maintained his innocence and testified he believed Philando Castile was reaching for a gun.

It took a jury a full week of deliberations last month to find Yanez not guilty of second degree manslaughter and weapons charges, which prompted protests that shutdown Interstate 94 and delayed June’s Pride parade.

His death added to conversations about police “best practices” in many communities across the country.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday night, close to where the shooting happened along Larpenteur Avenue near the State Fairgrounds. Philando Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, is planning on establishing a more permanent memorial there in the future.