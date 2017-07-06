Police: Mother Sought After Abducting 2 Kids During Visit In Roseville

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate two children who were allegedly abducted by their biological mother in Roseville Thursday morning.
Roseville police responded to the incident at about 10 a.m. on the 3000 block of Fairview Avenue. Police said 34-year-old Shameka Monique Hatcher of Minneapolis was allowed a supervised visit of her kids at that home in Roseville.
Hatcher allegedly abducted her kids, 7-year-old Amere Callaway and 5-year-old Elaijah Lomax. Hatcher fled the visit and was driving a silver 2007 Chevy Suburban with a Minnesota license plate 369-MYX.
She is described as a black female about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She has tattoos on her back, right thigh, right wrist and arms. Hatcher also has an active warrant in Hennepin County for first-degree driving while under the influence.
Anyone who has seen Hatcher or who might have information on her whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Police say she does not appear to have violent tendencies, but is a flight risk.
The incident remains under investigation.