Secondhand Hounds Pairs With Local Breweries For Hops and Hounds

July 6, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Hops And Hounds, Secondhand Hounds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – What do you get when you mix great craft beer with adorable and adoptable dogs?

A summer long event called Hops and Hounds.

Secondhand Hounds is pairing with local breweries to host events that are dog, and beer, friendly!

Hops and Hounds will be held at five breweries this summer. The schedule is as follows:

4 – 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6 – Sisyphus Brewing
July 20 – Inbound BrewCo.
Aug. 3 – Flat Earth Brewing
Aug. 10 – HeadFlyer Brewing
Sept. 7 – Excelsior Brewing

For more information, visit Secondhand Hounds online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch