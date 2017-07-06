Secondhand Hounds Pairs With Local Breweries For Hops and Hounds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – What do you get when you mix great craft beer with adorable and adoptable dogs?
A summer long event called Hops and Hounds.
Secondhand Hounds is pairing with local breweries to host events that are dog, and beer, friendly!
Hops and Hounds will be held at five breweries this summer. The schedule is as follows:
4 – 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6 – Sisyphus Brewing
July 20 – Inbound BrewCo.
Aug. 3 – Flat Earth Brewing
Aug. 10 – HeadFlyer Brewing
Sept. 7 – Excelsior Brewing
For more information, visit Secondhand Hounds online.