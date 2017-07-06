More Tornadoes Possible For Southeastern Minnesota, Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Possibly severe storms are expected to rumble over southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday afternoon, bringing the chance of strong winds, hail and even tornadoes.
Mike Augustyniak says the storms look to develop in the late afternoon. The primary severe weather threat is southeast of the Twin Cities metro, along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. The area is where Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of isolated tornadoes.
According to the National Weather Service, the border area is under a slight risk for severe weather. In recent weeks, western Wisconsin has seen several tornadoes, one of which was fatal and many of which damaged homes, barns and trees.
The Twin Cities metro is under a marginal risk of severe weather.
Augustyniak says the storms are expected to move out of the region by nightfall. In their wake, the humidity will drop.
Looking ahead, the weekend will bring lots of sun and slight cooldown, with highs in the low 80s. The next chance for storms comes Sunday.