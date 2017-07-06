Stoke Is High Ahead Of Summer X Games In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In one week, extreme sports will take over U.S. Bank Stadium for the Summer X Games.

The intense competition lasts over four days featuring skateboarding, motocross and BMX biking.

The event is expected to attract a daily attendance of 100,000 visitors.

Eight-year-old Oscar Vann will be among the fans. The young skateboarder spends his spare time practicing his skills at 3rd Laird Skate Park in St. Louis Park.

“I just come to skate with my friends,” Vann said. “I’m mostly working on kickflips.”

This summer is bringing him extra inspiration knowing he’ll get to see his favorite athletes compete in person next week.

“I think it’s a cool competition for people to watch and the pros to compete in,” Vann said.

While Oscar perfects his ollie, Lucas Bohl is using art as his way into the games.

He’s one of dozens of kids working with local artist, Mark Rivard, to create art that will hang from store windows during the competition.

“Part of action sports, in general, is they embrace the cultures, the fashions, and the art of skateboards as equally as the trick,” Rivard said.

In addition to helping with the skateboard art, Bohl will get a ticket to see the X Games.

“I like to see the skateboarders do tricks and I like to learn off of them,” Bohl, a skateboarder, said.

Aspirations of an X Games appearance aren’t just a skater’s dream.

“I like scootering and I find it inspiring,” said Charlie Boldenow.

He will keep practicing the most difficult tricks with the hope that his sport will one day have the following to become part of the X Games competition.

“We, like, beg our moms and dads to drive us to the skate parks ,and we keep learning new tricks and it’s pretty fun,” Boldenow said.

