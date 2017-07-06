Minnesota Native Goes Down With Knee Injury At Wimbledon

July 6, 2017 2:33 PM
LONDON (AP/WCCO) — American wild-card entry Bethanie Mattek-Sands injured her right knee during a point and retired from her second-round match at Wimbledon.

Moving up toward the net in the opening game of the third set against Sorana Cirstea of Romania, Mattek-Sands slipped and fell. She immediately clutched her right knee. She could be heard screaming in pain and sobbing.

(NOTE: Video contains strong language.)

Mattek-Sands stayed down in the middle of Court 17 and was attended to by medical personnel.

The 32-year-old Mattek-Sands is ranked No. 1 in women’s doubles. She and her partner, Lucie Safarova, have won three consecutive Grand Slam doubles titles, including at the French Open last month.

Mattek-Sands is originally from Rochester, Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

