Minnesota Native Goes Down With Knee Injury At Wimbledon

LONDON (AP/WCCO) — American wild-card entry Bethanie Mattek-Sands injured her right knee during a point and retired from her second-round match at Wimbledon.
Moving up toward the net in the opening game of the third set against Sorana Cirstea of Romania, Mattek-Sands slipped and fell. She immediately clutched her right knee. She could be heard screaming in pain and sobbing.
(NOTE: Video contains strong language.)
Mattek-Sands stayed down in the middle of Court 17 and was attended to by medical personnel.
The 32-year-old Mattek-Sands is ranked No. 1 in women’s doubles. She and her partner, Lucie Safarova, have won three consecutive Grand Slam doubles titles, including at the French Open last month.
Mattek-Sands is originally from Rochester, Minnesota.
