Working For The Weekend: Block Parties & Festivals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From block parties to festivals, celebrate music, food and more in the Twin Cities this weekend!

St. Paul’s Dragon Festival

The St. Paul Dragon Festival is celebrating 18 years!

Enjoy food, music and Dragon Boat races while learning about Asian Pacific cultures and history.

The festival takes place a Lake Phelan 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It is free to attend.

Hambone Music Festival

The annual Hambone Music Festival returns to Rochester this weekend!

Friday and Saturday, listen to blues music and learn about the roots of the genre at the History Center of Olmsted County.

Performances begin at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Workshops and crafts and available for kids.

Basilica Block Party

Cities 97’s annual Basilica Block Party returns this weekend in downtown Minneapolis!

The two-day, outdoor music festival features over 20 acts at the Basilica of Saint Mary.

Tickets cost $65 for one day or $110 for two.

Concerts kick off at 5 p.m. Friday.

SPAM Summer Block Party

Spam is turning 80-years-old!

The canned meat is made in Minnesota. Last year, a museum dedicated to the product opened in Austin.

On Friday, the museum is hosting a summer ode to Spam beginning at 3 p.m.

There will be games, ice cream, music and, of course, Spam. It is free to attend.