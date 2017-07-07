4 Things To Know: Trump And Putin Meet, Clif Bar Recall, San Fermin Festival & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the first face-to-face meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Running of the Bulls in Spain, here is a look at the top four stories from July 7, 2017.

Trump, Putin To Meet Face-To-Face For First Time

The G20 summit gets underway in Germany.

The two-day event brings leaders of the world together to discuss issues like North Korea, terrorism, global trade, climate change and more.

All eyes will be on Presidents Donald Trump and Vladamir Putin. It will be their first public meeting since the 2016 election.

Florida To Release Voter Registration Information To Federal Gov’t

Florida Governor Rick Scott’s administration plans to hand over voter information that President Trump’s commission investigating voter fraud is seeking.

Only public information will be handed over.

At least 40 states are refusing to share data from their voter rolls.

FDA Recalls Clif Bars Due To Nut Allergy Concerns

A popular protein bar is being recalled.

The FDA announced Clif Bar and Company discovered some of its products may contain nuts not listed on the label. That creates a nut allergy concern.

The bars in question are Clif Builders chocolate mint bar, Kid Z-bar chocolate mint and Z-bar chocolate chip bars.

So far, there have been no illnesses linked with the recall.

San Fermin Festival Begins In Spain

The annual San Fermin festival has begun in Spain. That means the popular event, Running of the Bulls is back.

Those taking part will run through a 930 yard street course for about three minutes, being chased by the dangerous beasts.

The event dates back to the 13th century.

The nine-day festival is was popularized by Ernest Hemingway.