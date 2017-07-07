Computer Upgrades May Put Brakes On At DMV

(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A computer upgrade could put the brakes on your visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Starting Monday, July 17, the state will replace the computer system for Driver and Vehicle Services. That’s means no online license plate tab renewals until the following Monday.

Starting July 20, you won’t be able to renew them in person either, or apply for titles or replace your plates.

You will be able to get or renew a driver’s license, except on Saturday, July 22. However, during the week some DMV offices may be closed. So be sure to call ahead.

Contact information for all locations is available here.

