Stages Theatre Company Presents ‘Shrek The Musical’

MINNEAPOLIs (WCCO) – Hopkins’ Stages Theatre Company is currently performing “Shrek The Musical.”
From June 23 through July 30, the theatre is presenting the musical in downtown Hopkins.
The version is the Theatre for Young Audiences versions, so all ages are welcome.
Tickets cost $12 to $21.
A few special performances include an ASL & Audio performance 7 p.m. Friday, July 21 and a sensory-friendly performing 10 a.m. July 22.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Stages Theatre Company online.