Stages Theatre Company Presents ‘Shrek The Musical’

July 7, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Hopkins, Stages Theatre Company

MINNEAPOLIs (WCCO) – Hopkins’ Stages Theatre Company is currently performing “Shrek The Musical.”

From June 23 through July 30, the theatre is presenting the musical in downtown Hopkins.

The version is the Theatre for Young Audiences versions, so all ages are welcome.

Tickets cost $12 to $21.

A few special performances include an ASL & Audio performance 7 p.m. Friday, July 21 and a sensory-friendly performing 10 a.m. July 22.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Stages Theatre Company online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch