8-Mile Stretch Of I-35W Closed In South Metro This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers beware…there’s another major road construction project in the south metro this weekend.

Starting Friday night at 10 p.m., 35W will be closed between the Interstate split in Burnsville and 494 in Bloomington. But a single southbound lane will remain open from 90th street in Bloomington to that 35 split.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is closing the eight mile stretch of the interstate to take down the 86th Street bridge. It’s been damaged from trucks hitting the bridge deck, the most recent incident in April.

“It’s been closed since April and so we’re rebuilding it,” MNDOT communications spokesman Dave Aeikens said. “We’re adding two feet clearance to it.”

Aeikens says crews will also take advantage of the closure to do maintenance work.

If you planned to take 35W to the south metro this weekend, your detour will be 35E and Cedar Avenue.

“It’s the price of progress,” Aeikens said. “We need to work on the roads, you want them smooth and safe.”

MNDOT will also be removing part of the 82nd Street bridge deck.

All lanes of 35W are scheduled to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

