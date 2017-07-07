Police Orgs Accuse Dayton Of ‘Kicking MN Cops To The Curb’

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Law enforcement organizations are lashing out against Gov. Mark Dayton, accusing him of “kicking Minnesota cops to the curb.”

This comes after Dayton recommended a new law enforcement training fund be named after Philando Castile on the anniversary of his death.

Dayton asked the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board to name the fund in honor of Castile at a news conference Thursday.

The fund will direct $12 million toward training for officers working in “diverse communities,” according to the governor’s office.

That didn’t sit well with some law enforcement officials, who say the governor is using the power of his office to fuel deeper divisions between minorities and law enforcement.

“Today is a day that should serve as a tragic and solemn reminder to all Minnesotans that we need to focus on increasing mutual trust and goodwill between police and the communities they serve,” Jake Ayers, president of Law Enforcement Labor Services, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Gov. Dayton decided to use the occasion to insult cops and kick law enforcement to the curb once again.”

Law enforcement officials were not invited to Thursday’s press conference.

“Gov. Dayton is obviously taking a tragic situations and is exploiting it and putting it on his political soapbox to further his political agenda without any thought or regard for any law enforcement,” Jared Landkamer, president of the Cottage Grove Police Federation, said.

On Friday morning, the Dayton was scheduled to meet with Police Chiefs from St. Cloud, Grand Rapids, Plymouth, Maplewood, Roseville and Crystal at the State Capitol.

That meeting is closed to the public.