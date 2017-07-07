Mauer Placed On 10-Day DL With Back Injury

July 7, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that Joe Mauer is headed to the disabled list.

The team placed Mauer on the 10-day disabled list with a left side low back/lumbar strain. His injury occurred in Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Twins called up first baseman Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester to replace Mauer. Vargas has appeared in 44 games for the Twins this season, batting .231 with seven home runs.

gettyimages 806828018 Mauer Placed On 10 Day DL With Back Injury

(credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

This is the first time Mauer has been on the DL since 2014, according to the Twins.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch