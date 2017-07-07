Paul Ryan Challenger Drops Out Of Wis. Race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic political activist David Yankovich is dropping his bid to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Yankovich was one of three Democrats vying to defeat Ryan next year. The other two candidates are union ironworker Randy Bryce and Janesville School Board member Cathy Meyers.
Bryce issued a news release Friday quoting Yankovich saying he’s out and he believes Bryce has the best chance of defeating Ryan.
Yankovich campaign manager Lauren Young confirmed Yankovich has decided to quit and endorse Bryce.
Yankovich recently moved to Kenosha from Ohio to run against Ryan.
Ryan campaign spokesman Zack Roday said it’s strange to celebrate an endorsement from someone who just moved to the state and Ryan’s record stands in stark contrast to Bryce’s “far-left views.”
Bryce’s campaign didn’t immediately return a message.
