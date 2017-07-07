3 Sentenced In Connection To Year-Long Heroin Distribution Ring

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men and a woman have been sentenced in connection with their role in a year-long heroin distribution ring on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

Twenty-nine-year-old Craig Vernard Bentley, of St. Paul, and 24-year-old Vanessa Lynne Brown, of the Red Lake Indian Reservation, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Thirty-two-year-old Gregory Vernell Bentley, of St. Paul, has been charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, between Aug. 26, 2015 and Aug. 14, 2016, Brown and Craig worked with others to get heroin that they planned to distribute on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

The documents state, on Aug. 14, 2016 Craig met with Brown at the Red Lake Casino and dropped off 350 grams of heroin. Brown intended to sell this on the reservation.

As part of the distribution ring, Brown and Craig regularly made trips between the Twin Cities and the reservation to pick up and drop off heroin.

According to the court documents, Gregory was involved when he shot and seriously wounded a man when attempting to collect a drug debt from him, in relation to the heroin distribution.

Craig has been charged with 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release, Gregory has been charged with 77 months in prison and three years of supervised release and Brown has been sentenced to 40 months in prison and four years of supervised release.