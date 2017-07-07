MN Animal Health Board Tracking Canine Flu Again

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is once again tracking the spread of canine influenza in the state.
The organization had previously removed it from the official list of reportable diseases following a 2015 outbreak when it appeared the disease had run its course.
“Canine influenza was removed in June 2016 because at that time it appeared the disease was diminishing in the state,” state veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson said. “However, we’ve recently received feedback from private practice veterinarians and determined it’s in everyone’s interest to place it back on the list.”
Thompson stressed that the list is dynamic and subject to change.
Symptoms of the canine influenza include coughing, fever and cloudy nasal discharge. In some cases, infected dogs — if left untreated — can develop more serious conditions like pneumonia.
The animal health board said that there are vaccines available, and dog owners should contact their veterinarians if they wish to learn more about them.
