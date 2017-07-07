MN Animal Health Board Tracking Canine Flu Again

July 7, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Canine Flu, Dogs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is once again tracking the spread of canine influenza in the state.

The organization had previously removed it from the official list of reportable diseases following a 2015 outbreak when it appeared the disease had run its course.

“Canine influenza was removed in June 2016 because at that time it appeared the disease was diminishing in the state,” state veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson said. “However, we’ve recently received feedback from private practice veterinarians and determined it’s in everyone’s interest to place it back on the list.”

Thompson stressed that the list is dynamic and subject to change.

Symptoms of the canine influenza include coughing, fever and cloudy nasal discharge. In some cases, infected dogs — if left untreated — can develop more serious conditions like pneumonia.

The animal health board said that there are vaccines available, and dog owners should contact their veterinarians if they wish to learn more about them.

More information is available here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch