1 Dead, 2 Injured In East Bethel Motorcycle Crash

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving two motorcycles has killed one person and critically injured two others in the northern Twin Cities.
Anoka County sheriff’s deputies were called to the crash in East Bethel on Saturday afternoon. Both motorcycles were northbound on Highway 65 and came into contact with each other, causing both motorcycles to crash.
Both cycles had a male driver and a female passenger. One of the female passengers died at the scene. The other female passenger and one of the male drivers were each flown to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, both in critical condition. The other driver was taken to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.
No other vehicles apparently were involved. Authorities don’t know if alcohol was a factor.
