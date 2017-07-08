GTTL: Kylie, Kim Hit Spooner (Wis.) Day 1 | Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad | Spooner Fish Hatchery | Day 2

1 Dead, 2 Injured In East Bethel Motorcycle Crash

July 8, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: East Bethel

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving two motorcycles has killed one person and critically injured two others in the northern Twin Cities.

Anoka County sheriff’s deputies were called to the crash in East Bethel on Saturday afternoon. Both motorcycles were northbound on Highway 65 and came into contact with each other, causing both motorcycles to crash.

east bethel motorcycle crash 1 Dead, 2 Injured In East Bethel Motorcycle Crash

(credit: MnDOT)

Both cycles had a male driver and a female passenger. One of the female passengers died at the scene. The other female passenger and one of the male drivers were each flown to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, both in critical condition. The other driver was taken to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

No other vehicles apparently were involved. Authorities don’t know if alcohol was a factor.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch