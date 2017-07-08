No Mayoral Endorsement At Minneapolis DFL Convention

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — DFL delegates spent a hot, sunny Saturday inside the Minneapolis Convention Center.

That’s where board of estimate taxation, park board and mayoral candidates were seeking the party’s endorsement.

Seven mayoral candidates, including current Mayor Betsy Hodges, got a chance to speak.

The last time the DFL endorsed a candidate for mayor was back in 2009 when R.T. Rybak received the endorsement.

Each candidate got 10 minutes to speak on Saturday.

The field ranged from current politicians to some that have no political experience at all.

But the goal is the same, to unseat current Mayor Betsy Hodges.

“The Democratic party is the best party for people of color so I’m going to promote that, and at the same time I’m asking for justice for all communities,” said candidate Al Flowers.

The candidates spoke about affordable housing, minimum wage, policing and pollution issues. State representative Raymond Dehn talked about overcoming addiction.

“It was only after 28 days of court-ordered treament that I began to understand my addiction and what in my past led to the decisions that I made. Treatment was my door to freedom,” said Dehn.

And candidate Aswar Rahman talked about his childhood and being a young immigrant in Minneapolis.

“Food stamps, slimy landlords. The stress that only people close to their last penny ever truly know,” said Rahman.

Tom Hoch talked about being able to legally marry his husband in Minneapolis.

“We worked hard to make Minneapolis and Minnesota a place where my husband, Mark, and I could make that statement. Because love is love,” said Hoch.

The last to take the stage were Mayor Betsy Hodges and councilmember Jacob Frey.

“To get there we need the tested, progressive, transformational leadership I have offered you for the last four years and I offer you again today. I ask for your vote on every ballot. And I ask for your endorsement,” said Hodges.

“No resident left behind, no neighborhood forgotten, the future is ours together. I ask for your support, I ask for your endorsement, I ask you to help us all build the bridge that we all need to do,” said Frey.

Another candidate to speak was a man who legally changed his name to Captain Jack Sparrow. He talked at length about affordable housing.

Nekima Levy-Pounds, another mayoral candidate, was not there.

She opted not to seek the DFL endorsement.

McConnell said no candidate gained enough votes to receive the DFL’s endorsement Saturday. Dehn received the most votes, while Frey and Hodges finished second and third, respectively.