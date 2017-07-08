Report: Timberwolves F Taj Gibson Arrested In NY Traffic Incident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to introduce free agents Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson on Monday, but it’s not without some controversy.
According to a Star Tribune report, Gibson was arrested on Thursday in New York for making an illegal U-turn and driving with a suspended license. It comes just days after Gibson agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Timberwolves to come back and play for his old coach, Tom Thibodeau.
According to the report, Gibson made an illegal turn just before 3 a.m. in Queens, New York. A check of his driver’s license showed it was suspended, and he was arrested.
Gibson was eventually released and has a court date set for September.
Gibson is entering his ninth NBA season.