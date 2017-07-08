GTTL: Kylie, Kim Hit Spooner (Wis.) Day 1 | Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad | Spooner Fish Hatchery | Day 2

Report: Timberwolves F Taj Gibson Arrested In NY Traffic Incident

July 8, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves, Suspended License, Taj Gibson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to introduce free agents Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson on Monday, but it’s not without some controversy.

According to a Star Tribune report, Gibson was arrested on Thursday in New York for making an illegal U-turn and driving with a suspended license. It comes just days after Gibson agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Timberwolves to come back and play for his old coach, Tom Thibodeau.

According to the report, Gibson made an illegal turn just before 3 a.m. in Queens, New York. A check of his driver’s license showed it was suspended, and he was arrested.

Gibson was eventually released and has a court date set for September.

Gibson is entering his ninth NBA season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch