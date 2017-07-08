GTTL: Kylie, Kim Hit Spooner (Wis.) Day 1 | Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad | Spooner Fish Hatchery | Day 2

State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Near Hampton

July 8, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Fatal Crash, Hampton, Highway 52, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say at least one person is dead after a crash southeast of the Twin Cities metro Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded at about 12:39 p.m., along with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, to southbound Highway 52 at Hampton, which is south west of Hastings. Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles, and there is at least one fatality.

Traffic is being rerouted from southbound Highway 52 onto Northfield Boulevard, then Hampton Boulevard and back onto Highway 52.

The victim has not been identified, and what led up to the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch