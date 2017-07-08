GTTL: Kylie, Kim Hit Spooner (Wis.) Day 1 | Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad | Spooner Fish Hatchery | Day 2

Horse Thief Detective Group Gathers To Remember History

July 8, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Fourth Of July, Waseca, Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives

WASECA, Minn. (AP) — Though their days of chasing bandits are long over, members of a Minnesota horse thief detective group continue to meet once a year.

The Mankato Free Press reports that members of the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives have an annual Fourth of July picnic where they gather for a potluck, old fashioned games and a brief meeting.

This year the group discussed fundraising efforts to support law enforcement, including the option of establishing a college scholarship to help future police officers.

The group organized in 1864 to protect themselves from bands of horse thieves after thieves who had stolen a valuable pair of horses broke out of jail and disappeared. The group searched for horses or other stolen property valued at more than $50.

