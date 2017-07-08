GTTL: Kylie, Kim Hit Spooner (Wis.) Day 1 | Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad | Spooner Fish Hatchery | Day 2

Wisconsin Youth Prison Plans Give DOC Time For Policy Change

July 8, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Copper Lake, Lincoln Hills, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Youth Prison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a plan for changes in confinement at the state’s juvenile prisons will give the department time to train staff on the new policies.

The department promised in a court filing on Friday to curtail the use of solitary confinement, restraints such as shackles and use of pepper spray at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons.

In a statement, the department says the plan will continue to ensure a safe environment at the juvenile prisons while giving the department time to make policy changes and train staff on the new policies.

It was not clear when a federal judge would rule on the proposed agreement. Larry Dupuis, legal director of the ACLU of Wisconsin, said the proposed agreement was a good step forward.

