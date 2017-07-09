Boy, 5, Found Unresponsive In Carver Lake Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 5-year-old boy found unresponsive in an east metro lake Saturday night has died.
Woodbury Public Safety responded to a report of a missing child at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Carver Lake Park. A search with a human chain was coordinated after authorities learned the boy was last seen in the water.
Authorities said the boy was found underwater about 25 to 30 feet from shore. It’s not known how long the boy was underwater, but he was taken to Regions Hospital after paramedics attempted lifesaving measures.
The boy was pronounced dead on Sunday. He was identified by authorities as Kendrick Jordan Jr. of St. Paul. It’s still not known how long he was missing and under water. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.