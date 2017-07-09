Gibson Struggles, Twins Fall To Orioles 11-5

GTTL: Kylie, Kim Hit Spooner (Wis.) Day 1 | Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad | Spooner Fish Hatchery | Day 2

July 9, 2017 4:38 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Jones homered twice and drove in five runs to lead a 15-hit attack and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Minnesota Twins 11-5 on Sunday.

Ruben Tejada and Seth Smith each had three hits for the Orioles, who won their second straight and earned a split of the weekend series.

Max Kepler had a double and a triple and Robbie Grossman drove in two runs for Minnesota, which reached the All-Star break at 45-43. It’s only the second time in the past seven seasons the Twins have been above .500 at the break.

Ubaldo Jimenez (4-4) worked five innings for his third win in his past five starts. He allowed four runs in the second inning, but otherwise held off the Twins.

