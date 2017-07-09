GTTL: Kylie, Kim Hit Spooner (Wis.) Day 1 | Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad | Spooner Fish Hatchery | Day 2

Links For WCCO Sunday Morning (July 9, 2017)

July 9, 2017 10:22 AM

On WCCO Sunday Morning, Esme Murphy spoke with Hyon Kim and Dr. Justine Lee.

North Korean Refugees

With Kim, a former University of Minnesota regent, the conversation was on North Korea.

Kim’s father was killed by the communist regime, and she founded a nonprofit to help bring North Korean refugees to the United States.

You can learn more about her nonprofit here.

Pet Obesity

Dr. Lee spoke on pet health, particularly the recent news that Minnesota has the largest population of overweight dogs and cats.

Lee has a nationally-recognized website on pet health. Learn more about how to keep your pet healthy here.

