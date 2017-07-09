Links For WCCO Sunday Morning (July 9, 2017)

On WCCO Sunday Morning, Esme Murphy spoke with Hyon Kim and Dr. Justine Lee.
North Korean Refugees
With Kim, a former University of Minnesota regent, the conversation was on North Korea.
Kim’s father was killed by the communist regime, and she founded a nonprofit to help bring North Korean refugees to the United States.
Pet Obesity
Dr. Lee spoke on pet health, particularly the recent news that Minnesota has the largest population of overweight dogs and cats.
