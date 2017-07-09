Dehn Takes Early Lead For Minneapolis Mayor At DFL Convention

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — DFL delegates did not endorse a candidate for Minneapolis mayor at Saturday’s convention.
None of the mayoral hopefuls secured the necessary 60 percent of the vote to win the backing from the DFL party. State Representative Raymond Dehn secured the most votes. He finished the balloting in first place with about 32 percent support.
In his speech, Dehn spoke about his struggle with drugs and a burglary conviction.
“It was only after 28 days of court ordered treatment that I began to understand my addiction and what in my past led me to the decision I made. Treatment was my door to freedom and my door to dignity,” Dehn said.
Councilman Jacob Frey received the second most votes and incumbent mayor Betsy Hodges came in third.