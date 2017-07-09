Severe Storms Expected To Hit The Twin Cities Sunday Evening

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe storms are expected to rumble over the Twin Cities metro Sunday evening, bringing the chance of strong winds, heavy rain and large hail.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the storms will develop in the late afternoon in central Minnesota and become stronger as they roll toward to the metro. Several thunderstorm warnings are excepted.
Southeastern MN & West WI have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk of severe weather, meaning numerous severe storms possible. #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/iUV4CdLKbH
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 9, 2017
The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities and the southeast corner of the state are under an enhanced risk of severe weather. The main threats are heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail. Tornadoes are possible but unlikely.
“Really, no tornado threat with this, but a chance for damaging winds or up to quarter-size hail out of these storms,” Augustyniak said.
The storm clouds should clear out overnight, leaving clear skies. Looking ahead, Monday looks to be warm and muggy. The next chance for severe weather is expected Tuesday night.