Severe Storms Expected To Hit The Twin Cities Sunday Evening

Lynx Lose 1st Road Game, 100-76 To Sky Courtney Vandersloot scored a season-high 26 points, added seven rebounds and the Chicago Sky won at home for the first time this season, 100-76 over the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night.

Twins' Reliable Rogers Exemplifies Team's Surprise RiseRogers has allowed just eight runs all season, and only three runs in the past two months. He took over the set-up man role in mid-May, and has been rock-solid reliable. His ERA has dropped to 2.14 and he leads the majors in holds.